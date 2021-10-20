Multiple positions available on City of Vernon volunteer committees

Photo: Jon Manchester

The City of Vernon wants you ... to help shape the future of the city.

Applications are being accepted for the city's 2021 volunteer council committees.

Members are sought for the affordable housing advisory committee, development review working group, tourism commission, and transportation advisory committee.

Four positions are available on the affordable housing advisory committee.

Two community at large members, one builder, and one senior are sought to join the committee.

Its objectives are to monitor and provide council with updates on its attainable housing strategy and to provide advice on affordable housing matters.

Three community at large positions are available on the development review working group.

The group acts as a two-way conduit between city staff and development industry stakeholders, and is encouraged to bring forward concerns related to the development approvals process.

It will provide a forum to discuss bylaw/policy interpretation, stakeholder concerns, and gaps that may cause delays in approvals.

Twelve members are sought for the tourism commission – four from the accommodation sector, two from arts and culture, and one each from attractions, biking, golf, restaurants, skiing, and sports/events.

Members will collaborate with stakeholders, council, and administration and assist in increasing tourism-driven economic benefits to Vernon.

Lastly, four positions are available on the city's transportation advisory committee – one from the community at large, one with a background in accessibility, one from the cycling community, and one senior.

Pick up volunteer applications at City Hall or online at https://www.vernon.ca/government-services/mayor-council/council-committees.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m.