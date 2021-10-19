Accused in Vernon murder makes brief appearance in court

Photo: File photo

A woman facing second-degree murder charges will be back in a Vernon courtroom next month.

Paige Courtney Howse made a brief appearance Tuesday and will be back in court Nov. 25 to consult counsel.

Howse is charged with the death of Alishia Lemp.

Lemp's body was found in a second-floor room at the Best Value Inn and Suites Feb. 28, 2020.

Howse was arrested and charged with the murder last month.

Investigators from the North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit arrested Howse in Surrey.

“For the past 18 months, our investigative team has worked tirelessly, through several jurisdictions, to bring the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms. Lemp’s death to this point,” Cpl. David Hoekstra said at the time of Howse's arrest.

“We want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Ms. Lemp, and our appreciation for their patience during this incredibly difficult time.”

This is not Howse's first brush with the law.

Court records show she has also faced charges of arson causing damage, being unlawfully in a dwelling, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and motor vehicle theft.