Residents upset as fawn dies after getting impaled on Middleton Mountain fence

Photo: Contributed Twin baby deer became darlings of Middleton Mountain, but on Monday one of them died on a spiked fence.

Residents of Middleton Mountain are mourning the death of a fawn they had watched since it was born.

Michelle Gregoire says many are upset after learning the fawn became impaled on a metal fence and died Monday.

A pair of adorable fawns first made their appearance in May, and the twins quickly became darlings of the neighbourhood.

“She managed to rear them through this entire, terrible summer with the heat and all the smoke, and they were all very healthy,” says Gregoire.

But the joy turned to horror after one of the twins died atop an ornamental fence.

“There is probably kilometres of it up there. The deer come past my yard to that development every day, and yesterday I noticed she only had one baby with her,” said Gregoire.

“It was confirmed midday that during the night or in the early morning one of the babies tried to jump a fence and was impaled on it and died,” she added.

“They had become these little neighbourhood celebrities, and we were all rooting for them. The neighbourhood is pretty upset about it.

“It is kind of up to us to keep it safe for them and not have a deer impaled on a human ornament,” said Gregoire. “The only purpose it serves is for aesthetics.”

When something like this happens, local wildlife expert Pete Wise is usually the one who has to retrieve the body.

It is a task he has had to do four times this year.

“It's very sad,” Wise said, adding people need to be more aware of the situation.

“Fences with spikes on them are killing deer, it's that simple,” he said. “They try to jump them, get impaled. They take a spike to the abdomen, and that's it.”

Deer becoming impaled on fences was such an issue in Kelowna that the city passed a bylaw banning such fences in all future developments.

Gregoire said she would like to see something similar in Vernon and Coldstream.

“Those fences are common in all the new communities,” she said, adding they also pose a danger to pets.

“I implore those in new construction or with existing fences to see alternatives. This is an all too often and torturous occurrence.”