North Okanagan United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast brings in record $22,000

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's North Okanagan United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast brought in more than $22,000, organizers say.

"Local Love can make a difference," the United Way said in an update Tuesday on the Oct. 7 event.

The figure is a record-breaking amount for the annual event, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

All donations stay local and will support more than 20 charities and other initiatives that serve the needs of vulnerable children, youth, families and seniors in the North Okanagan-Columbia-Shuswap.

The event transformed the parking lot of the Prestige Vernon Lodge into a unique drive-thru experience as more than 250 vehicles pulled in to get bags of breakfast goodies, special offers from local businesses and hidden grand prizes.

"Thank you to all of the local businesses and volunteers who participated, and everyone who drove by and supported the event. We could not have done it without you," said Conan Ackert of title sponsor Total Restoration Services.