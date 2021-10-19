Justin Nichol takes the stage at Roster Sports Club in Vernon for comedy night

Photo: Rosters Sports Club

The next comedian to take the stage at The Roster Sport Club in Vernon is Justin Nichol.

“I’m really excited that comedy is permitted again and to be back out on the road in Vernon making people laugh,” says Nichol.

Nichol is described as an everyday, hard-working guy who will win you over with his take on life as a new father and his frustrations with how the world seems to work.

Before the pandemic, Nichol was touring the country doing stand-up comedy, with several TV appearances.

David Kopp, founder of Kelowna Comedy, who offers twice-weekly shows at Dakoda's in Kelowna, said he’s thrilled to be bringing comedy to Vernon.

“We are very happy to have partnered with The Roster to bring comedy to Vernon. We’ve sold out both previous shows, so there is definitely an appetite for some laughs.”

The Roster will host the comedy event Saturday, in its licensed lounge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the early show, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Late show doors open at 8:15 p.m., and the show starts at 8:45 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite on The Roster website.