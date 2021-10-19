City of Vernon asking people to not use new playground at Marshall Fields until work is complete

Photo: City of Vernon

Despite people already checking out Vernon's newest playground, the city wants you to wait a little longer.

In a Facebook post, the City of Vernon says: “a number of people have started to explore the new Jumpstart accessible playground at Marshall Fields. We're glad to know residents are excited – we're excited, too – but the site isn't ready yet.”

The playground is closed because construction is still underway.

Concrete work will be taking place over the next couple of weeks.

People are being asked to respect the construction fencing and stay off the playground until it is complete and open to the public.

The City of Vernon and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities teamed up to build the playground, which will be accessible to children of all abilities.

The playground is part of Jumpstart’s Inclusive Play Project, a five-year fundraising commitment by Canadian Tire focused on inclusive infrastructure and programming, to help give Canadian kids of all abilities access to sport and play.