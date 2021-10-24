The Vernon BMX club is requesting the communities help to build trophies for the racing season

Photo: Lisa Fogel

The Vernon BMX Club is searching for a trophy builder.

The club collects old sport trophies that would otherwise be thrown away, and with a few adjustments, uses the repurposed trophies throughout the racing season.

With a stockpile of trophy parts, the BMX club is looking for some helping hands over the winter.

The club will deliver parts, pick up finished trophies and go through the rebuild basics for those interested.

COVID-19 and forest fire smoke has brought on challenges over the last couple of years, but the Club’s Executive Lisa Fogel is hoping and planning to come back stronger than ever for all its members in the 2022 season.

Fogel says these trophies will be a special highlight.

“Lots of these rebuilt trophies are given to first time riders after their first race at the track and I’ll never forget the smile on my then three year old son’s face when he received his massive trophy just as tall as him” says Fogel.

If anyone is interested in building new trophies for the BMX Club please contact Lisa Fogel at [email protected] or by phone at 250-938-2226.