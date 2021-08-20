Phone scammers using Vernon RCMP number, police warn

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP warn their phone number is being used by scammers.

Police warn the scam has been circulating recently in the North Okanagan.

Police "have received reports fraudsters are impersonating police officers, attempting to lure unsuspecting callers into providing personal, confidential information and in some cases, large sums of money," says spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"What is particularly concerning in these recent reports, and makes the fraud even more convincing, is the phone number is being spoofed or altered to display a trusted phone number, in this case, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s non-emergency line. Residents are being tricked into thinking they are receiving a call from the RCMP, which is not the case."

Terleski says the RCMP will never request monetary payments, or ask for personal information such as social insurance numbers, bank or credit card information, garage door codes, or alarm codes.

"Thankfully, the individuals who made these reports recognized what was happening and made the right decision to hang up and called us back on our non-emergency line."

If there is any reason to suspect the person you are speaking to is not a police officer, government representative, or from a legitimate business or financial institution, hang up and call the organization using publicly accessible numbers to verify who you are talking to.

If you have not provided personal information or lost any money, you do not need to contact your local police. Residents are encouraged to report incidents to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.