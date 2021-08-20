Day full of activities set for Saturday on downtown Vernon's 2900 Plaza

Photo: DVA

Day-long activities are planned on downtown Vernon's 2900 Plaza on Saturday.

Plaza Day will feature live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing through the afternoon.

At sundown, there will be an outdoor movie night on a giant screen. Bring your own chairs.

There will also be games, demonstrations and other activities, says the Downtown Vernon Association's Peter Kaz.

All events are on a weather and smoke permitting basis.

The folks from Neuron Mobility will be giving safety demos, and there will be an ice cream truck on site.

The Towne Theatre will have its popcorn cart out to feed hungry movie watchers.

Live entertainers include Michael Kenny, Duane Marchand and Gord Wilson.

They'll be followed by DJ Lunchboxx, and the movie as dusk falls.