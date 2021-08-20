This weekend last opportunity to nominate a Vernon business or non-profit for chamber excellence awards

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber

It's your last chance to nominate Vernon's best in business.

The deadline is Monday at 4 p.m. to nominate a business or non-profit for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s 37th annual Business Excellence Awards.

“Every year, someone tells me that they were going to nominate a business but thought someone else would have done it, and unfortunately that business is left out. Please don’t take that chance. If a business or non-profit has impressed you, make sure they are recognized for it because this is a celebration of all business achievements,” said chamber general manager Dan Proulx.

You can fill out a nomination form and learn more about the categories here.

The categories are:

Large Business of the Year sponsored by MNP

Medium Business of the Year sponsored by Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical

Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures

New Business of the Year sponsored by Tolko Industries

Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP

Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon

Customer Service Excellence Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery

Diversity Excellence Award sponsored by Kal Tire

Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation North Okanagan

Retail Business of the Year sponsored by Corbett Office Plus

Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Chamber of Commerce Group Insurance Plan

Restaurant of the Year sponsored by White House Mortgages

Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by Tourism Vernon

Professional Business of the Year sponsored by TD Canada Trust

Trades Business of the Year sponsored by tekmar Control Systems

MNP is the title sponsor of the awards.

Winners will be announced Oct. 29 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.