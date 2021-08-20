Rec services Community Reboot and Block Party planned for Sunday

Photo: Contributed

The City of Vernon is throwing a party.

On Sunday, Greater Vernon Recreation Services is hosting a Community Reboot and Block Party from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Centre parking lot.

The event coincides with the first day of fall 2021 recreation program registration.

“We believe this is a chance to draw community members together and share our continued progress through BC’s Restart Plan,” said Leah Walker, customer service – recreation services manager.

“Given the continually evolving wildfire situation in the North Okanagan and throughout the Interior of B.C., we also believe this is an opportunity to offer residents, neighbours and visitors a community activity to take their minds off the stresses of the fires.”

The block party will feature vendors from the Polson Artisan Night Market, food trucks, the Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan, Vernon Winter Carnival Society, Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, musical entertainment provided by the Downtown Vernon Association, 2022 BC Winter Games organizers, and recreation services.

There will be a kids’ zone with a bouncy castle and road hockey, as well as cards to sign to show appreciation for local volunteers and firefighters.

Rec services is also hosting a toonie swim from 2 to 4 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

Fall registration begins online and in person at 8 a.m., at the Vernon Recreation Centre.