Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a missing man.

Matthew Andrew MacGugan, 31, was last seen on Thursday in Vernon.

Since his disappearance, efforts to locate MacGugan have been unsuccessful, and police are concerned for his well-being.

MacGugan is described as five feet seven inches tall, 143 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).