Neuron Mobility host series of e-scooter safety events in Vernon, beginning today

Photo: Neuron

After a successful first month of e-scooters in Vernon, Neuron Mobility is hosting a series of 'ScootSafe' events beginning today.

Safety ambassadors will host interactive e-scooter education and safety events over three days at busy e-scooter locations across the city.

They'll be educating the public on riding rules and safety guidelines at the following locations:

Friday – Polson Artisan Night Market, Polson Park (4-8 p.m.)

Saturday – Plaza Day in Downtown Vernon, 2900 Plaza (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Sunday – Vernon Recreation Centre (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

"The people of Vernon have really embraced e-scooters, and the feedback has been extremely positive," says Neuron regional manager Ankush Karwal. "We are continually working with the city and community groups on ways to enhance rider safety for both our riders and also pedestrians and we’ll be holding regular ScootSafe events.

"Neuron’s e-scooters are as safe as they have ever been, however like all forms of mobility, complacency and not following the rules could lead to incidents that are otherwise avoidable."

All those who complete a short safety briefing, which includes a Vernon-specific safe rider quiz, will be awarded a $5 Neuron e-scooter credit and a free Neuron helmet, while supplies last.

"Safety is critical to the success of the City of Vernon’s electric kick scooter pilot program," says the city's active transportation co-ordinator, Angela Broadbent.

Neuron offers these riding tips: