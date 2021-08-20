White Rock Lake fire behaving differently on east and west flanks

Photo: Traci Visser

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

The giant White Rock Lake wildfire has become a "story of two fires," according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In a midday briefing on Friday, incident commander Scott Rennick says the 81,139-hectares blaze is behaving differently on its east and west flanks as the summer begins to wane.

"It really has become a story of two fires now," he said.

"The west flank has received more rain, while the east side has not had a lot of precipitation."

He said the wildfire service expects "a couple of days of weather coming in from the north that will slow the fire down and give us enough time to put guards in."

He added the huge fire is almost 50 kilometres wide and 60 km long and is seeing increased activity "day by day as conditions dry out."

The fire has not seen significant growth in the last 24 to 48 hours, he said, thanks to last weekend's rains, but that effect is diminishing.

Crews have been using hand ignitions on the northeast, east and southeast flanks to tie the fire's edge in to fire guards, rock areas and open fields.

On the north flank, in the Monte Lake-Paxton Valley area crews have had a lot of success during the week, tying in to fire guards and action has mostly been mop-up and patrols.

"We're getting to the point we'll be looking at infrared scanning to make sure areas are cold," said Rennick.

On the west flank, back to the Salmon Lake area, there has been more rainfall, and crews are building contingency and primary guards and opening up access points.

BCWS estimates there may be 20 km of fire edge in the area that still needs to be suppressed.

On the south flank, the Beautiful Lake guard is said to have held well, and crews are connecting a series of guards into the Shorts Creek area.

Fire is moving towards the Terrace Mountain area, and crews are opening up an old guard from the 2009 fire there.

Planned ignition operations in steep, inoperable areas are planned next week.

Rennick says the main focus remains on the east flank, on the west shore of Okanagan Lake, where homes were lost last weekend.

The length of the flank extends about 35 km from north to south.

Structural protection apparatus remains stationed above homes in the area, and crews "have had a lot of success securing the fire's edge" there.

On the northeast flank, the fire is said to be "hung up" in steep cliff areas above the valley floor.

Crews are building guards as close as they can to the fire, but are waiting to "bring the fire down to us on our terms," said Rennick.

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

Cooler conditions are helping with fire suppression on the White Rock Lake wildfire, but conditions remain extremely dry.

Overnight, firefighters and equipment from North Westside Fire Rescue continued patrols in communities along Westside Road, putting out hot spots and spot fires.

The fire is still classified as out of control and evacuation orders and alerts remain unchanged.

"As another day came to an end, I was reminded of the amazing people of the North Westside's resolve to keep on going. The phone calls of humanity towards their animals and pets kept coming in to the volunteers," says Fire Chief Alex Van Bruksvoort.

A 52-kilometre contingency guard has been established south of the fire perimeter, from Chapperon lake to Fintry Park. Heavy equipment is also working on a guard along the southeast corner, north of Fintry, closer to the fire’s edge.

Air support continues to monitor the south flank of the fire.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says planning is underway to provide property owners with an area tour. Details will be provided directly to property owners as soon as they are available.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

The Regional District of North Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is urging respectful conduct as residents push for information on their homes and up-to-the-minute wildfire activity.

Staff are currently experiencing a high volume of resident inquiries due to wildfire activity in the area, the RDNO says.

This includes multiple requests for property-specific information regarding the status of individual properties.

"We empathize with what residents are going through at this time and understand the desire for immediate answers and access to their properties," says EOC director David Sewell.

The RDNO says it is committed to sharing accurate information as quickly as possible.

"However, the section of Electoral Area B above Westside Road is currently an active wildfire zone. The RDNO's focus is on supporting the BC Wildfire Service and other first responders in addressing the White Rock Lake fire and lifting the evacuation order as soon as it is safe to do so."

Structure assessments and reporting will occur once the risk of further losses has subsided and the area is safe for assessments to occur.

"With stress levels peaking, the RDNO also asks that people avoid abusive or offensive language when dealing with local authorities and responding organizations. The RDNO extends its sincerest thanks to those who have shown compassion and kindness to the staff working hard to serve their communities."

UPDATE: 9:42 a.m.

A contingent of firefighters from Quebec are bolstering the crews battling the White Rock Lake fire.

Earlier this week, 80 fresh firefighters arrived from Eastern Canada said BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Carolyn Bartos.

The Quebec firefighters are expected to be on the fire line today.

Their arrival is a much-needed addition to fire crews that have been battling the massive blaze for weeks.

More than 3,800 firefighters and personnel are on the frontline — and fatigue has set in, the BCWS said Thursday.

BC Wildfire Service is starting to see more safety concerns coming forward with firefighters slipping, tripping and falling while working.

As August comes to an end, many of those firefighters will be heading back school, reducing the number on the fire line.

“As we get into the later time of the wildfire season we are coming up to shorter burning hours within the day, the containment lines and the objectives are being well established, so as crews are leaving the fire line to attend university or what have you, we should be at a spot in the wildfire where the remaining crews and the numberts we have on location can just carry forth with the objectives that are set already,” Bartos said.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

Weather conditions are expected to aid efforts on the White Rock Lake wildfire today and Saturday.

In a Thursday night update, the BC Wildfire Service says a weak upper low is expected to move in from the coast, bringing cooler temperatures and isolated showers. Winds will be light and variable across the region.

A deeper low will approach the region from the northwest on Saturday, with temperatures in the mid to upper twenties on Saturday and scattered showers anticipated.

The fire is said to still be very active in many areas and remains out of control, having burned an estimated 81,139 hectares.

Air support was active on Thursday, supporting ground crews who were working on guard construction on the north, east, and northeast flanks.

On the south flank, a 50-kilometre contingency guard has been established south of the fire perimeter from Chapperon Lake moving eastward towards Fintry Park.

On the east flank, crews, equipment, and aerial resources will continue to defend pre-established containment lines above communities.

Heavy equipment continues to work on constructing containment lines from Birch Crescent to Naswhito Creek and from Beau Road to Cherry Plantation. Aerial resources will continue to cool this area of the fire with water buckets to support heavy machine and crews as they work to establish these containment lines.

Structure protection in this area is being assessed and applied where necessary and maintained elsewhere.

Fire progression and forecast conditions continue to be assessed to help develop a plan for any potential breaches along the containment lines.

On the northeast flank, south of Glenemma, heavy equipment continues construct a guard from Irish Creek, working westward, and from Cedar Creek working eastward.

Firefighters are holding the line on the north flank. Yesterday, no growth was observed north of Highway 97.

The west flank continues to be observed by aerial resources. No growth has been observed in the area.