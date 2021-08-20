EOC staff subjected to abusive language as residents push for fire information

Photo: Traci Visser

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

The Regional District of North Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is urging respectful conduct as residents push for information on their homes and up-to-the-minute wildfire activity.

Staff are currently experiencing a high volume of resident inquiries due to wildfire activity in the area, the RDNO says.

This includes multiple requests for property-specific information regarding the status of individual properties.

"We empathize with what residents are going through at this time and understand the desire for immediate answers and access to their properties," says EOC director David Sewell.

The RDNO says it is committed to sharing accurate information as quickly as possible.

"However, the section of Electoral Area B above Westside Road is currently an active wildfire zone. The RDNO's focus is on supporting the BC Wildfire Service and other first responders in addressing the White Rock Lake fire and lifting the evacuation order as soon as it is safe to do so."

Structure assessments and reporting will occur once the risk of further losses has subsided and the area is safe for assessments to occur.

"With stress levels peaking, the RDNO also asks that people avoid abusive or offensive language when dealing with local authorities and responding organizations. The RDNO extends its sincerest thanks to those who have shown compassion and kindness to the staff working hard to serve their communities."

UPDATE: 9:42 a.m.

A contingent of firefighters from Quebec are bolstering the crews battling the White Rock Lake fire.

Earlier this week, 80 fresh firefighters arrived from Eastern Canada said BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Carolyn Bartos.

The Quebec firefighters are expected to be on the fire line today.

Their arrival is a much-needed addition to fire crews that have been battling the massive blaze for weeks.

More than 3,800 firefighters and personnel are on the frontline — and fatigue has set in, the BCWS said Thursday.

BC Wildfire Service is starting to see more safety concerns coming forward with firefighters slipping, tripping and falling while working.

As August comes to an end, many of those firefighters will be heading back school, reducing the number on the fire line.

“As we get into the later time of the wildfire season we are coming up to shorter burning hours within the day, the containment lines and the objectives are being well established, so as crews are leaving the fire line to attend university or what have you, we should be at a spot in the wildfire where the remaining crews and the numberts we have on location can just carry forth with the objectives that are set already,” Bartos said.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

Weather conditions are expected to aid efforts on the White Rock Lake wildfire today and Saturday.

In a Thursday night update, the BC Wildfire Service says a weak upper low is expected to move in from the coast, bringing cooler temperatures and isolated showers. Winds will be light and variable across the region.

A deeper low will approach the region from the northwest on Saturday, with temperatures in the mid to upper twenties on Saturday and scattered showers anticipated.

The fire is said to still be very active in many areas and remains out of control, having burned an estimated 81,139 hectares.

Air support was active on Thursday, supporting ground crews who were working on guard construction on the north, east, and northeast flanks.

On the south flank, a 50-kilometre contingency guard has been established south of the fire perimeter from Chapperon Lake moving eastward towards Fintry Park.

On the east flank, crews, equipment, and aerial resources will continue to defend pre-established containment lines above communities.

Heavy equipment continues to work on constructing containment lines from Birch Crescent to Naswhito Creek and from Beau Road to Cherry Plantation. Aerial resources will continue to cool this area of the fire with water buckets to support heavy machine and crews as they work to establish these containment lines.

Structure protection in this area is being assessed and applied where necessary and maintained elsewhere.

Fire progression and forecast conditions continue to be assessed to help develop a plan for any potential breaches along the containment lines.

On the northeast flank, south of Glenemma, heavy equipment continues construct a guard from Irish Creek, working westward, and from Cedar Creek working eastward.

Firefighters are holding the line on the north flank. Yesterday, no growth was observed north of Highway 97.

The west flank continues to be observed by aerial resources. No growth has been observed in the area.