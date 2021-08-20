Cooler temperatures to help fire fight on White Rock Lake blaze

Photo: Traci Visser

Weather conditions are expected to aid efforts on the White Rock Lake wildfire today and Saturday.

In a Thursday night update, the BC Wildfire Service says a weak upper low is expected to move in from the coast, bringing cooler temperatures and isolated showers. Winds will be light and variable across the region.

A deeper low will approach the region from the northwest on Saturday, with temperatures in the mid to upper twenties on Saturday and scattered showers anticipated.

The fire is said to still be very active in many areas and remains out of control, having burned an estimated 81,139 hectares.

Air support was active on Thursday, supporting ground crews who were working on guard construction on the north, east, and northeast flanks.

On the south flank, a 50-kilometre contingency guard has been established south of the fire perimeter from Chapperon Lake moving eastward towards Fintry Park.

On the east flank, crews, equipment, and aerial resources will continue to defend pre-established containment lines above communities.

Heavy equipment continues to work on constructing containment lines from Birch Crescent to Naswhito Creek and from Beau Road to Cherry Plantation. Aerial resources will continue to cool this area of the fire with water buckets to support heavy machine and crews as they work to establish these containment lines.

Structure protection in this area is being assessed and applied where necessary and maintained elsewhere.

Fire progression and forecast conditions continue to be assessed to help develop a plan for any potential breaches along the containment lines.

On the northeast flank, south of Glenemma, heavy equipment continues construct a guard from Irish Creek, working westward, and from Cedar Creek working eastward.

Firefighters are holding the line on the north flank. Yesterday, no growth was observed north of Highway 97.

The west flank continues to be observed by aerial resources. No growth has been observed in the area.