Driver nabbed at more than double the limit on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen

Photo: Vernon RCMP

A Salmon Arm man was busted this week going double the speed limit on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP conducting speed enforcement in the area were approached by a northbound vehicle travelling at "an excessively excessive" rate of speed.

Using a laser radar gun, officers confirmed the classic Chevy to be clipping along at 211 km/h – more than double the speed limit of 100 km/h in the area, says Const. Chris Terleski.

Police stopped the vehicle near Eagle Rock Road and issued the driver, a 30-year old Salmon Arm man, a $483 ticket for excessive speeding, and impounded the vehicle for seven days.

Later that night, a vehicle travelling at 170 km/h was stopped by officers near Greenhow Road.

That driver, an 18-year old West Kelowna man, was also issued a $483 ticket and had his vehicle impounded.

“Speeding is a leading cause of deaths on B.C. roads, and exceeding the speed limit puts yourself and others at risk. Driving at this speed is incredibly dangerous and there is absolutely no tolerance for it,” says Terleski.