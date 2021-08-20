Vernon athlete earns track and field gold at 92 years young

You're never too old to be a champion – at least in Larry Chalmers' books.

The 92-year-old Vernon resident still competes in track and field events, and recently returned from a track meet at the coast where he collected a gold medal.

He laughs when he points out that he was the only one to compete in his masters age group (90-95), so he was assured the win.

"But I still had to perform, still had to work for it," he says.

Chalmers works out at Snap Fitness in Landing Plaza, and his trainer, Don MacLeod, says Chalmers is a real character and an inspiration.

Chalmers competed in hammer throw, discus, shot put, javelin, and the weight toss.

He grabbed the gold at the Grey Hounds provincial meet in Surrey.

"The medal is just for show," he laughed.

In his younger years, Chalmers refereed basketball and more recently played seniors football in Victoria before moving to the Okanagan.

In 2011, he competed in the World Masters Athletics meet in Sacramento, and in 2009 set the age-class record in long jump at the Sydney world masters with a jump of 3.55 metres. He was 80 at the time.

You may think Chalmers has had a lifetime of sports competition, but he didn't get into track and field until after heart surgery in 2007, when he decided he "had better start working out again."

Prior to that, he briefly competed as a teenager in Whitehorse.

"I took a 60-year pause in between," he said after one of his regular workouts.

Chalmers practises at the oval beside Vernon's campus of Okanagan College. And twice a week he works out under MacLeod's instruction.

MacLeod instructs a basic strength circuit class for seniors and says Chalmers has been attending for about three years. And he shows no signs of slowing down yet.