Despite heated opposition, dog control coming to Falkland area

Photo: CSRD

Despite grassroots attempts to derail the process, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is bringing dog control to the Falkland area.

The CSRD board voted unanimously to extend the service – without dog licensing – to the entirety of Electoral Area D. The area includes Falkland, Silver Creek, Ranchero, Deep Creek, Gardom Lake and Salmon Valley.

Residents have previously started petitions against the move, and earlier this year, threatening emails and comments were directed at CSRD directors.

The adopted bylaws include provisions for dealing with aggressive dogs, as well as complaints with excessive barking or roaming dogs. An exemption is included for livestock guardian dogs on properties classified as farms.

Implementation of dog control will begin on Jan. 1, 2022.

Currently, dog control services in Electoral Area D operate in a limited area of Ranchero only.

The taxation cost to residents for the expanded service is estimated at $24.37 per year for the average residential property. Director Rene Talbot said there are inaccurate rumours in the community regarding the bylaws, including misinformation regarding the euthanasia of seized dogs within 72 hours.

"You need a court order to put a dog down," said Talbot. "Ranchero has had dog control for over 20 years and in that time, we have never had a dog put down.

"This bylaw does not require the licensing of dogs; it does not require the licensing of kennels."

Board chair Kevin Flynn noted the discussion has been emotional for some residents, pointing out the issue has been ongoing for close to a year.