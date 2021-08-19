Four challengers seeks to unseat Mel Arnold in North Okanagan-Shuswap race

Photo: Contributed

The federal election race in North Okanagan-Shuswap will be contested by five candidates.

Incumbent Mel Arnold of the Conservatives is seeking a third term in office.

The riding has traditionally leaned to the right, so it will be a tough job to unseat the current MP.

But it may not be impossible – at the provincial level MLA Harwinder Sandhu of the BC NDP knocked off longtime BC Liberal MP Eric Foster last year, marking the first time the NDP had won in Vernon-Monashee in 36 years.

Arnold's challengers include Andrea Gunner of the Green Party.

Gunner is a professional agrologist who lives in Armstrong.

Ron Johnston is carrying the NDP banner.

Johnston is a mechanical designer and organizer who has lived in the region for more than 15 years.

The governing Liberals have chosen Shelley Desautels as their candidate.

Desautels grew up in Vernon and teaches mapping and data analysis as part of the Geographic Information Systems certificate program at Okanagan College.

Voters will go to the polls on Sept. 20.