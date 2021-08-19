Car hits pole on BX Road, goes over embankment

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A vehicle has gone over an embankment on BX Road in Vernon.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on the scene, where a car apparently struck a utility pole and went an unknown distance down an embankment.

The impact brought down a guide wire across the road.

Paramedics have left the scene, but were treating the driver, who is believed to have suffered only minor injuries.

The car is in dense bushes, and the hydro pole is broken in half.

One lane of BX Road has been closed to traffic.

Police are also on scene and BC Hydro crews have been called.