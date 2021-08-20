Vernon's Tolko Industries marks 65 years in the forestry sector

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon-based company, one of the largest lumber companies in Canada, is celebrating its 65th anniversary.

Tolko was founded in 1956 with the Lavington Planer Mill and has grown many-fold since then.

"The biggest reason for our long-term success has been our people," CEO Brad Thorlakson says. "Tolko people are known throughout the industry for their hard work, commitment to getting the job done, and working safely.

"I think it's an amazing accomplishment, and our employees have played a crucial role in Tolko's success. We've grown into a strong and thriving organization, but we haven't forgotten where we came from. I grew up around Lavington Planer Mill and have seen many ups and downs in the industry, so it's extremely rewarding to see this company flourish into an international business within my lifetime."

Thorlakur and Ingibjorg Thorlakson immigrated to Canada from Iceland in the 1890s.

Their son Harold would go on to found Tolko.

Harold’s youngest son, James A. (Al) Thorlakson ran the company through the 1970s until stepping into the executive chairman role in 2010 and handing the reins over to his son, Brad.

Al says the principles of hard work and "be sure to have some fun" contributed to the longevity of the company.

"It gives a great deal of satisfaction that what was started from absolutely nothing has managed to survive and grow," adds his brother, John.

Al recalls horse logging with his father and older brothers when he was 14 years old before working at the Lavington mill when he turned 16.

"Right from the beginning of my career, I had the opportunity to work alongside family members, including my brothers and cousins," says Brad. "I was exposed to the family business from a young age as it was often the topic of discussion around the dinner table. Grandpa would talk with my dad and uncles about the business all the time. I was fortunate to have great mentors in many different areas of the business ... I was never pressured to work for the family business, I wanted to do it."

The company has seen its mill operations go from mostly manual labour to computer-controlled machinery and systems. There has also been a cultural shift toward occupational safety.

"Back in the day, harvesting operations were largely unregulated. It was a bit of a macho thing to work in the bush, people got hurt. It was just an accepted reality back then. Today, the industry has really tightened up its expectations for safety," says Brad.

Tolko has grown to include mills across Canada and in recent years has expanded internationally with partnerships in the United States.

"Tolko has always charted its own path, and I’m particularly proud of how our employees have pivoted quickly to keep our business running despite the challenges we’ve faced due to the pandemic," Brad adds.