Vernon RCMP seeks public's help to locate wanted man

Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a wanted man.

Kaden Abbott, 25, is wanted by police for breaching conditions of his release order, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Abbott is believed to be in the Vernon area.

He is described as five feet, eight inches tall and 183 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Abbott's whereabouts is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.