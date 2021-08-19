Despite recent rains fuels already drying out at White Rock Lake fire

Photo: BCWS

Despite recent rains, drought conditions are already causing fuels to dry out again at the White Rock Lake wildfire.

In a Wednesday night update, the BC Wildfire Service says fire activity remains low throughout the perimeter, however.

The most active area of the fire Wednesday was along Westside Road, north of Fintry Park.

Air support was active throughout the day.

BCWS continues to monitor the south and west flanks of the fire. No growth has been observed along the west flank over the past week. A 50-kilometre contingency guard has been established south of the fire perimeter from Chapperon Lake moving eastward towards Fintry Park.

On the east flank, crews, equipment, and aerial resources will continue to defend pre-established containment lines above communities.

Heavy equipment continues to work on constructing containment lines from Birch Crescent to Naswhito Creek and from Beau Road to Cherry Plantation.

Officers are continuously assessing fire progression to develop a plan for any breaches of the containment line, the BCWS says.

On the northeast flank, south of Glenemma, heavy equipment continues guard construction at Irish Creek, working westward, and from Cedar Creek working eastward. Firefighters are also working in the wildland urban interface, mopping up and extinguishing hot spots.

Firefighters are holding the line on the north flank, where a successful planned ignition was recently completed. Very little wildfire growth has been observed on the northwest flank in recent days.

Mop-up activity is taking place on Adelphi Forest Service Road to Woods Lake, Grange FSR west to Douglas Road, from Biancotto Lake north to Paxton Lake, and from the Onion guard north to Highway 97.

The fire was last estimated to have burned 81,139 hectares and remains out of control.