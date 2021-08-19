The filming for, Christmas Alone Together, continues Thursday at 7 p.m. in Downtown Vernon

Photo: Victoria Femia

UPDATE: 3:02 p.m.

The call time for the extras coming out Thursday night to be a part of the movie, Christmas Alone Together, has changed.

People are asked to come at 7 p.m. and the filming will run until 5 a.m., or as long as you can stay.

To participate head to the 2900 Block of Downtown Vernon in front of the Towne Theatre dressed in your winter gear.

ORIGINAL: Aug. 18 5 p.m.

The holiday movie filming in Downtown Vernon, for the film Christmas Alone Together, continues tomorrow with a slight time change.

Those who are looking to join the production crews on set to be casted as an extra are asked to come to the 2900 Plaza, in front of the Towne Theatre at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The filming will run until 5 a.m. and people are welcome to stay for the full filming period or however long they feel.

People are asked to come dressed in their winter gear in order to be a part of the film as an extra.

Contact [email protected] for more info or just show up on the day and tell someone you are looking for the background wrangler.