North Okanagan-Shuswap MP blasts Trudeau for calling 'unnecessary' election

Photo: Contributed North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold

As the election machine revs up across the nation, the incumbent North Okanagan-Shuswap MP is questioning the timing of the vote.

Earlier this week, Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a federal election will be held Sept. 20.

Two-term Conservative MP Mel Arnold said Trudeau is “putting his own interests ahead of British Columbians right now. We are in the middle of wildfire threats, dealing with homes lost and the potential of a fourth wave of the pandemic. The prime minister is putting his political interests ahead of Canadians. It's shameful.”

Arnold said the feds should finish up with the pandemic before sending people to the polls.

Arnold was echoing the sentiments of Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole who sent a letter to the prime minister, blasting the election call.

O'Toole focussed on the wildfire crisis gripping the province in his rebuke of Trudeau.

“With each passing day, people across the province are faced with the fear and anxiety that comes with impending evacuation alerts and the subsequent knowledge that they may not have a home to return to.

Last month, the town of Lytton was completely destroyed by fire and we continue to see more communities under threat, including Merritt and West Kelowna. As wildfires continue to burn, these communities and the people who live there need all the support they can get,” O'Toole said.

“This is an issue that you were entrusted to take seriously, and which you could have shown real leadership on. Instead, you called an unnecessary election. At a time when British Columbians are faced with the possibility of losing everything, they now have to think about politics.”

Arnold pointed out Trudeau had two years left in office and there “was no need make this call at this time.”

Arnold also called the ruling Liberals to task for a mammoth federal debt and rising inflation, noting gas, food and housing prices have all jumped under the Liberal's watch “as a result of the policies of the current government.”

Arnold is seeking his third term in office.