We hit the street to ask your thoughts on federal election timing as BC burns

B.C.'s wildfire crisis has become a federal election issue.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is promising the training of 1,000 new firefighters if re-elected, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole has blasted the prime minister in an open letter for calling an election while the province burns.

"This is an issue that you were entrusted to take seriously, and which you could have shown real leadership on. Instead, you called an unnecessary election. At a time when British Columbians are faced with the possibility of losing everything, they now have to think about politics," O'Toole said.

Locals in the Thompson-Okanagan are also questioning the timing of the election call as more than 260 fires burn across the province and dozens of homes have been consumed by fire.

So far this year in B.C., there have been 1,528 wildfires, with 27 starting in just the last week.

We hit the street to hear what locals have to say about the election timing.

You can add your say by sending letters to the editor to [email protected].

– with files from The Canadian Press