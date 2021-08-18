Vernon-Monashee MLA shares her thanks for community response, firefighters' efforts in wildfire crisis

Photo: Amanda Quiring/Hell Yeah Vernon!

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu has issued a letter sharing her concern for the region's wildfire losses and ongoing concerns.

I care deeply about the people who call this region home and the sadness, fear and concern that is gripping our communities right now. I recognize these emotions in myself, in my loved ones and my constituents.

The White Rock Lake fire is unrivalled by any other recent event in our region's history. We’ve seen how it has impacted our family, friends, neighbours, and co-workers. People have had to leave their homes behind, many are dealing with loss, and uncertainty.

Despite all these challenges, shining through is our compassion, care and empathy. I’m so grateful to see how our community is coming together to look out for one another.

I want to thank all the hard working firefighters, emergency service personnel and volunteers working around the clock to keep people safe. The logistics and planning that go into fighting a fire of this magnitude are great and I’m so grateful for the efforts of people across the province.

My staff and I will continue working hard to connect people to resources. You can contact us at 250-503-3600 and by email at [email protected].

You can also follow our Facebook page for relevant information, the pinned post at the top with links to the latest updates, evacuee registration, how to prepare and what to bring with you.

Our local emergency support service centre is at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee