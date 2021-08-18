Vernon-based Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store warns people of scammer

Photo: File photo

Gena Barzan wants people to be aware of scammers preying on the good will of people wanting to help those impacted by wildfires.

Barzan operates the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon and has been working tirelessly to collect and donate items to those in need.

Anyone who makes a financial donation directly to the store, located behind Diner on 6 across from Polson Park, can receive a charitable tax receipt.

But recently, Barzan has been made aware of donations of goods and money that were made to someone claiming to be with the auxiliary.

“Some people want a charitable tax receipt, and we cannot give them out to people who are not donating directly to us,” says Barzan, adding she is looking into the matter before contacting police.

“They said they were supplying the Okanagan, where things need to go, and that they were with the auxiliary –which is not true.”

Barzan says people should contact her directly or go to the auxiliary store to make donations, where a tax receipt can be provided.

Barzan can be reached at 250-438-0063.