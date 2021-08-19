OKIB chief says nature, animals also hit hard by White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: File photo Fire burns in the hills on the west side of Okanagan Lake in this Aug. 15 photo.

The chief of the Okanagan Indian Band isn't only looking to his community, but also the surrounding hills after the White Rock Lake wildfire devastated the area.

The OKIB lost 10 homes and a business to the flames on Sunday, and dozens more homes burned south the reserve – but damage to the band goes much deeper, says Chief Byron Louis.

With the fire raging at more than 81,000 hectares – some 810 square kilometres – the damage to nature is catastrophic.

“We have to start thinking about the impact to the environment and the watershed,” said Louis.

“We no longer have the watersheds functioning as they once did. Their ability to retain and hold water has been severely compromised. This could open the door next year for flooding and other concerns, so we have to start planning for that.”

How the situation is going to be addressed needs to be looked at now, he says.

“Let's keep in mind it's not only people that have been impacted, it's wildlife that have beed directly affected by this burn,” he added.

A fire of this magnitude would have displaced countless thousands of animals, from squirrels to deer and bears.

“We have been talking to people in the (government) to hopefully identify where these animals are and hopefully provide them with hay or something over the winter and finding out how larger game, like carnivores, can be helped.

“So it's not just about people, it's about the environment as well.”