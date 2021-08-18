Charred debris from White Rock Lake fire washing up on Vernon beaches

Photo: Maija Daughtry

The shores of Okanagan Lake have been littered in recent days by burned debris from the massive White Rock Lake wildfire.

Even though the fire is burning on the west side of the north arm of Okanagan Lake, fallen debris from the fire is accumulating on beaches on the Vernon arm of the lake, several kilometres away.

It's unclear whether the scorched pine needles, pine cones, bark and other debris fell into the lake during the big ember shower on Aug. 6 or more recently, or if some of the debris floated across the lake and around the point at Adventure Bay.

Either way, some beaches in Vernon's Okanagan Landing neighbourhood along Tronson Road have seen the waterfront turned brown and black as the charred debris piles up at the waterline.

The ember shower of the 6th saw almost the entire City of Vernon placed on evacuation alert, as there were fears burning embers could spark multiple new fires across the area.

Large chunks of blackened bark, leaves and twigs fell across the city during the unusual phenomenon, along with ash-soaked rain, which coated cars and homes with grey goop.

Ash has continued to fall periodically, depending on fire activity, and did again this past weekend, when the fire swept down to the waterline along Westside Road, destroying as many as 70 homes.

The massive fire continues to burn out of control on multiple fronts between Vernon and Kamloops, although fire behaviour has been reduced the last couple of days, thanks to rain and cooler temperatures.