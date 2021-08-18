North Okanagan RCMP responded to 246 requests for assistance over weekend

Photo: Contributed

It was a busy weekend for RCMP in the North Okanagan – very busy.

Police received 246 requests for assistance from the public between 4 p.m. Friday and midnight on Sunday.

“Our officers responded to complaints of property offences, weapons offences, motor vehicle collisions and a wide range of other calls for service,” a post on the detachment's Facebook page states.

Among other calls, “RCMP officers, alongside other emergency responders and volunteers, assisted with an evacuation order in the Township of Spallumcheen Sunday evening,” the post adds.

During the second quarter of 2021, Vernon RCMP responded to a total of 5,319 calls for service.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP's first quarter policing report shows there were 1,451 Criminal Code offences and 819 property offences.

In Coldstream, there were 428 calls for service.

Enderby had the highest number of service calls in the North Okanagan rural unit with 570, Spallumcheen had 387, Lumby had 294, Armstrong had 282, Westside had 213, and Falkland 97.