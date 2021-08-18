Andrea Gunner to represent Greens in North Okanagan-Shuswap election

Photo: Contributed

Andrea Gunner is carrying the Green Party banner into the federal election in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding.

Gunner is a professional agrologist who lives in Armstrong.

Gunner and her husband Steve raise chickens and turkeys on their small, certified organic acreage.

She has 30 years experience in business planning, agricultural marketing and agricultural economics.

Her work experience includes farm business management, market and economic research, both for her own farm clients, as well as for producer co-operatives, farmers markets, First Nations and governmental agencies.

Gunner was chosen from three potential candidates who sought the nomination.