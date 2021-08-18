Okanagan man providing meals for wildfire evacuees

Photo: BCWS White Rock Lake wildfire July 25

A group of Okanagan residents is doing what it can to help evacuees affected by wildfires across the region.

Dave Johnston started with the idea of cooking food for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he’d deliver food to drivers and other essential workers.

Johnston is now trying to get food to evacuees who’ve been affected by the White Rock Lake fire amongst other wildfires in the Thompson-Okanagan.

“I started cooking roasts and taking food products to evacuee centres for the evacuees there,” Johnston says.

However, authorities say donations of any kind are not being accepted at Emergency Social Services centres. Therefore, Johnston is unable to give out the food himself at those locations.

Johnston is setting up outside Vernon's Kal Tire Place arena at 2:30 p.m. with 75 meals for evacuees in need of a bite to eat.

Going forward, he plans continue setting up food stations for evacuees in various locations.