Surveillance video from Lumby shows man trying to break into vehicles

Jen Luszcz has a word of advice for her neighbours – make sure your vehicles are locked.

Surveillance video posted by Luszcz on the Around the Block Lumby Facebook page shows someone trying to get into vehicles in her driveway on Saddleview Avenue.

Luszcz said the culprit was making the rounds at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday.

All of the vehicles were locked, and the would-be thief left empty handed.

“Cops triggered camera at 12:15 on their night rounds, but doubt they saw this person anywhere else,” said Luszcz on the post.

Her vehicles were not the only ones hit.

“Heads up, just caught a male breaking into our truck on Mountainview, RCMP have been notified,” said another post just after midnight Wednesday.

“My partner ran after him, around mid-20s, dark clothing, hat. He was walking/running, no vehicle that we are aware of.”

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact RCMP.