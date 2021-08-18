Okanagan Indian Band offers safety tips for residents returning after fire evacuation

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Indian Band has some advice for members returning home in the wake of wildfire evacuations due to the White Rock Lake fire.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for some areas of the OKIB.

"As you head back to your homes ... it's important to consider food safety," a post on the OKIB Facebook page warns. "Power along Westside Road has remained off to protect firefighters working within the evacuation order area."

A full freezer will keep food frozen for about 48 hours. A freezer that is half full will keep food frozen for about 24 hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours.

The OKIB EOC recommends throwing out food from both fridges and freezers.

Discard any thawed food that has been at room temperature for two or more hours, and any food that has an obvious unusual colour or odour. Keep in mind that food contaminated with bacteria does not necessarily smell bad or appear spoiled.

Food that still contains ice crystals or feels refrigerator-cold can be re-frozen.

If raw food has leaked during thawing, clean and disinfect the areas the food has touched. Do not reuse the cloths you have used for cleanup until they have been disinfected by washing in hot water.

The federal government recommends washing areas that come into contact with food, such as fridges and freezers in a mild bleach solution - 5 ml (or 1 tsp) of bleach per 750 ml (or 3 cups) of water.

It is recommended to wipe down all surfaces within the fridge and freezer after food has been removed from it before adding in new food.