Thompson-Nicola Regional District rescinds some evacuation alerts issued for White Rock Lake wildfire, some areas in City of Vernon remain on alert

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

UPDATE: 5:53 p.m.

Properties in rural Barnhartvale, Monte Creek, Pritchard, and some areas to the northeast of Douglas Lake that were under evacuation alert have now been given the all-clear.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the evacuation alerts put in place for a number of properties have been rescinded as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The alerts had been issued due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

“The threat of wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents,” the TNRD said.

A map of the areas given the all-clear can be found on the TNRD website.

According to an update posted on Facebook from the City of Vernon, an evacuation alert remains in place for Canadian Lakeview Estates, Adventure Bay and properties between 8125 and 9280 Tronson Rd.

In the social media post, Mayor Victor Cumming said they are being cautious.

“The city is in close and regular contact with the BC Wildfire Service. We are watching fire and weather conditions daily and we have had Vernon Fire Rescue Services survey the fire area,” Cumming said.

“The White Rock Lake is far from over.”

Cumming said although the weather is bringing some reprieve, residents must remain vigilant and prepared to face possible changing conditions.

“We don’t know what the next few weeks will bring. I strongly urge everyone to follow the emergency preparedness guides from PreparedBC and make a plan.”

The City of Vernon said if “additional, substantial” rain hits the region and cooler temperatures persist, they will re-evaluate the need for the evacuation alerts.

The White Rock Lake wildfire is currently estimated to be 81,139 hectares in size.

According to the BC Wildfire service, fire activity within the wildfire perimeter remains low, due to cooler temperatures and rain.

“The BC Wildfire Service continues to work on suppression objectives on all flanks of the wildfire,” the agency said.

UPDATE: 12:57 p.m.

BC Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos confirmed the size increase for the White Rock Lake wildfire from Tuesday was due to better mapping.

The fire was listed at just over 78,000 hectares yesterday and today it's an estimated 81,139 hectares, jumping about 3,000 hectares from Tuesday.

Bartos said crews were able to better map the blaze now that some of the smoke has cleared.

The size of the fire has jumped over 13,000 hectares after Sunday's intense winds hit the region.

Prior to the windy conditions the blaze was listed at 67,720 hectares.

UPDATE: 11:36 a.m.

The City of Armstrong rescinded the evacuation alert that was issued on Aug. 15 due to recent weather activity that provided increased precipitation and humidity, reduced temperatures and relaxed winds which helped reduce fire activity.

The city plans to closely monitor the White Rock Lake wildfire going forward.

ORIGINAL: 10:15 a.m.

Cooler temperatures on Tuesday helped keep the White Rock Lake fire's activity low throughout the perimeter, providing some much-needed relief.

An early assessment of properties in the Ewings Landing and Killiney areas on the west side of Okanagan Lake has been conducted, and the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been working to contact property owners whose properties have been significantly damaged.

“It’s been a very challenging week for our community, and we appreciate the community’s patience and support during this very trying time for our community. While it is a relief to welcome residents of La Casa and Fintry back home, this event is far from over and we all need to continue to be prepared,” says North Westside Fire Chief Alex Van Bruksvoort.

“I know many people in the evacuation areas are anxious to get in and see their properties, but it is not safe to do so at this time as the fire remains active and out of control.”

The RDCO says ESS has enough accommodation for evacuees, and offers of private accommodation cannot be co-ordinated at this time.

With the slight reprieve, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has partially rescinded an evacuation order north of the fire. The following properties are now on alert:

All addresses at Falkland, Cedar Hill (Sweetsbridge), Six Mile Road, Joyce Lake, Glenemma.

Yankee Flats north to 1924 Yankee Flats Road and Salmon Valley North to 1912 Salmon River Road, as shown on the map.

An evacuation order remains in place for the area around Pinaus Lake.

However, the Regional District of North Okanagan opted to keep its evacuation orders in place for all 20 properties on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to work on suppression objectives on all flanks of the fire.

Air support was active throughout the day Tuesday, supporting ground crews with suppression support on active areas of the wildfire and will again be utilized throughout the day today.

Wildfire officers continue to monitor the south and west flanks of the fire and observed no growth along the west flank over the past week.

Heavy equipment continues to work on constructing containment lines from Birch Crescent to Naswhito Creek and from Beau Road to Cherry Plantation.

Very little wildfire growth has been observed on the northwest flank in recent days. Firefighters continue to mop-up where an ignition operation took place.

There are 263 wildland firefighters, 143 structure protection personnel, 16 helicopters, 17 danger tree assessor's/fallers, 57 pieces of heavy equipment and BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team and additional support staff assigned to the fire.

The fire is listed as 81,139 hectares in size.