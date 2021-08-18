Low fire activity observed at White Rock Lake wildfire, some evac orders downgraded

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Cooler temperatures on Tuesday helped keep the White Rock Lake fire's activity low throughout the perimeter, providing some much-needed relief.

An early assessment of properties in the Ewings Landing and Killiney areas on the west side of Okanagan Lake has been conducted, and the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been working to contact property owners whose properties have been significantly damaged.

“It’s been a very challenging week for our community, and we appreciate the community’s patience and support during this very trying time for our community. While it is a relief to welcome residents of La Casa and Fintry back home, this event is far from over and we all need to continue to be prepared,” says North Westside Fire Chief Alex Van Bruksvoort.

“I know many people in the evacuation areas are anxious to get in and see their properties, but it is not safe to do so at this time as the fire remains active and out of control.”

The RDCO says ESS has enough accommodation for evacuees, and offers of private accommodation cannot be co-ordinated at this time.

With the slight reprieve, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has partially rescinded an evacuation order north of the fire. The following properties are now on alert:

All addresses at Falkland, Cedar Hill (Sweetsbridge), Six Mile Road, Joyce Lake, Glenemma.

Yankee Flats north to 1924 Yankee Flats Road and Salmon Valley North to 1912 Salmon River Road, as shown on the map.

An evacuation order remains in place for the area around Pinaus Lake.

However, the Regional District of North Okanagan opted to keep its evacuation orders in place for all 20 properties on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to work on suppression objectives on all flanks of the fire.

Air support was active throughout the day Tuesday, supporting ground crews with suppression support on active areas of the wildfire and will again be utilized throughout the day today.

Wildfire officers continue to monitor the south and west flanks of the fire and observed no growth along the west flank over the past week.

Heavy equipment continues to work on constructing containment lines from Birch Crescent to Naswhito Creek and from Beau Road to Cherry Plantation.

Very little wildfire growth has been observed on the northwest flank in recent days. Firefighters continue to mop-up where an ignition operation took place.

There are 263 wildland firefighters, 143 structure protection personnel, 16 helicopters, 17 danger tree assessor's/fallers, 57 pieces of heavy equipment and BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team and additional support staff assigned to the fire.

The fire is listed as 81,139 hectares in size.