'Show up here': Westside Road residents who lost homes call on provincial ministers to visit fire ravaged region

Like many others who were evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire, two evacuees feel left in the dark about the status of their properties and are questioning why more wasn’t done in the early stages of the fire.

For Westside Road resident Jennifer Carlson, she is going back to a home that has burned to the ground.

“I have nothing, it’s burned to ashes, it’s cinder. Everything is gone, all of our work equipment… everything, it’s just gone,” said Carlson.

Friend of Carlson, Sonja Dougan, who lives near Killiney Beach near Westside Road, was informed on Tuesday that her house is “unliveable” and damaged by the fire.

“I was told by firefighters that my house was still standing and then today I received a phone call [saying] it was unliveable,” said Dougan.

“I think that the way everything is being handled is very odd, like no one knows, we’re finding out on Facebook if our house burnt or not… we don’t know what we’re coming home to.”

With September quickly approaching, the two women are concerned about their children having to start school in a couple weeks, in the middle of trying to find a place to stay.

“I’m not worried about our stuff, I'm worried about our life, my kids need to start school in a couple of weeks. I work for the school district so I need to start work in a couple of weeks,” said Dougan.

“We’re staying in hotel rooms, eating restaurant food with no end of sight. The people who are being displaced need homes, they need somewhere to stay.”

“We have school in two weeks, I’m angry, I’m mad at the government right now for not stepping up,” said Carlson.

Dougan is frustrated with how the fire was initially handled, echoing complaints of residents in fire ravaged Monte Lake, upset that the fire was not hit harder when it first broke out.

“If they had put ground crews or any type of air support period, we think this would not have even happened."

She said her husband and neighbours stayed behind to try to save their homes and fight the flames, but were told they would be fined and arrested if they “even attempted to help save their home.”

Dougan called out Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, who's stern condemnation of evacuation holdouts also drew criticism from Monte Lake residents who stayed behind.

“I felt like it was basically [Horgan] and Mike Farnworth saying that we’re idiots for staying in our home. They have no clue what really goes on in a fire and maybe one of these days they should get off their La-Z-Boy and come out and have a look at one of these fires because maybe they’ll understand why people will try everything they can to save everything they have,” said Dougan.

“I’d like to see someone from the government who makes these big decisions to show up out here, I heard John Horgan is on vacation, I’m sure he’s enjoying it, but we’re not enjoying our houses burning and not enough action and not soon enough action while you’re on vacation,” she added.