Vernon Proms adds benefit concert to help local firefighting efforts

Organizers of the sixth annual Vernon Proms Music Festival are adding a benefit concert with 100% of proceeds goes to support local firefighting efforts.

"The idea came fast and furious," says artistic director Natalia Polchenko.

The final show in the series on Aug. 29 is titled Artists Unite For Fire Fight.

The concert will be held at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre with a live audience and will also be live-streamed.

It will include classical, jazz, world, and cross-over music from local pros, amateurs, and guest musicians from Vancouver.

"All the artists we asked agreed immediately," says Polchenko.

Head to the Vernon Proms website for the full program, artists biographies, tickets and discounted passes.