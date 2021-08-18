Young Westside resident tells of family farm lost to White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: Facebook

A young Westside resident has shared a heartfelt video in which she details her family's loss in the destructive White Rock Lake wildfire.

Evacuee Alexandra Yacyshyn posted her 14-minute video in the White Rock Lake Fire Information Page Facebook group.

Yacyshyn says she has lived in the Six Mile Creek Road area for 28 years, where her family runs a farm.

Wind-driven fire swept through the area Sunday night, destroying their home and livelihood.

"We built everything from the bottom up – hayfields, orchards, gardens, riding arena, barns, and a beautiful home," Yacyshyn wrote on the post. "It has been our joy to be part of the community – to help others and to be helped through floods, fires, rough winters, haying season, herding cattle ... and so much more."

Now, all of that is gone.

"Gonna get through this without crying," she says among sniffles as she recounts the realization of what happened Sunday night.

"(Monday), we found out that we lost everything ... our house, completely gone. There's nothing left of it ... it's toast," she says in the video.

Their barn, equipment and orchard were all consumed in the fire, along with their hay crop.

"It looks like war zone," she says.

"The only thing left was a small strip of grass where the irrigation was," says Yacyshyn. "It's gonna take a little while to process this."

But she says she is grateful "to have what matters most – my mom, dad, my brother ... we have all our animals."

Yacyshyn says she lost all her childhood memories and evacuated with only summer clothes and a couple sentimental items.

She said she grieves for others who lost their homes, but is still "joyful" even, confident in her religious beliefs.

She goes on at length about biblical prophecy, and starts the video by telling viewers "your prayers and support mean more than you guys know."

She initially made the video for friends and family, but says she felt compelled to share it publicly.

"I know my beliefs may not be yours, so this might not be the video for everyone ... but I wanted to share from my heart with the members of my community and felt led to extend this update to everyone ... my family and I continue to pray for this beautiful valley and all of the people and homes and properties," Yacyshyn wrote.

The video is viewable only to members of the Facebook group, which currently includes more than 9,000 users. But it is open to anyone to join. You can find it here.