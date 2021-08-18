OKIB already heading down road of rebuilding after White Rock Lake fire tore through the area

It has been a rough week for many Okanagan residents as the White Rock Lake fire destroyed numerous homes on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

In the path of the blaze was the Okanagan Indian Band which saw 2,500 residents and band members evacuated Saturday as the fire threatened the community across the lake from Vernon

On Sunday, that threat became real as winds fanned the unstoppable flames, destroying 10 homes and one business on band land.

The popular Little Kingdom store was gutted by Sunday's firestorm.

And while the flames are far from out, OKIB Chief Byron Louis said plans are already in motion to rebuild.

“It's been a pretty rough 48 hours,” said Louis Tuesday. “We had a full evacuation (Saturday) and that was very stressful.”

Louis said most of the 250 band members that were evacuated are staying in Penticton or Osoyoos, while the hundreds of non-band members found accommodations in Vernon and elsewhere.

“The fire did lots of damage to our community. We lost lots of homes,” said Louis.

Louis said he and the band council are looking to streamline the process of getting homes rebuilt.

“We can't wait for the fire to be over before we start that process or trying to recover our community,” said Louis. “We are contacting federal agencies to see how we can streamline the process,” said Louis.

The multi-term chief said he knows with any level of government there are policy procedures and a way of doing things, but those processes can “be very time consuming.

“One of the things out council has been concentrating on is, how do we cut that time. How do we achieve something that would take six months and cutting that in half to three.

“We really want to get those who were impacted back into their homes and having some level of comfort, because there is a lot that have been lost.”