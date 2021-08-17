Cluster of wildfires east of Mabel Lake grow in size

Photo: BCWS

A cluster of wildfires burning east of Mabel Lake in the Monashees has grown.

The Star Creek fire north of Sugar Lake, which started July 9, has grown to an estimated 1,265 hectares.

The Spectrum Creek fire is listed by the BC Wildfire Service as having burned 160 hectares.

Also nearby is the Lower Nelson Forest Service Road fire, at 117 hectares.

Farther north, the Sugar Lake Forest Service Road fire is estimated at 43 hectares.

To the east, the Vigue Creek fire in Monashee Provincial Park is estimated as having burned 450 hectares, while the Hobson peak fire is listed at 350 hectares.

All of those fires are listed as out of control and started in late July.

They are burning to the east of the larger Bunting Road wildfire on the eastern side of Mabel Lake.

As of Monday, that fire was estimated at 4,733.7 hectares after merging with the Tsuius Creek wildfire last week.