Vernon RCMP seek owner of powerboat that drifted loose on Okanagan Lake

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the owner of a powerboat that was found astray on Okanagan Lake Monday afternoon.

A member of the public found the boat, a blue and white Campion, when it ran aground on their property on Okanagan Lake about noon, says RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The finder secured the boat and called police.

RCMP are hoping the owner will come forward to claim the boat.

Anyone claiming ownership, or with information as to who the boat belongs to, is asked to contact Cpl. Hornoi at 250-545-7171.