Rain dampened parts of White Rock Lake fire, but enormous blaze is far from out

Photo: BCWS

Mother Nature gave firefighters a helping hand on the White Rock Lake fire Monday – but more is needed.

Rain fell on most of the blaze, which helped, but BC Wildfire Service incident commander Forrest Tower says it wasn't nearly enough to put out the massive fire.

Tower says the rain did give fire crews a bit of a break with decreased fire behaviour in the short term, but not enough to have a long-term impact on the wildfire. However, it did give ground crews a chance to strengthen existing guards and establish new lines.

“We had significant fire behaviour on the night of (Aug. 15), so crews are now assessing where we need to adjust our guards or where control lines have been compromised, and anything that held during that night they are bolstering,” Tower said Tuesday morning.

Many veteran firefighters said Sunday saw the most extreme fire behaviour they have ever faced, Tower added.

Dozens of homes and structures were lost during the wind-whipped firestorm.

Tower said adding to the challenge of the fire itself were exploding propane tanks and other highly flammable materials.

Cooler, wet weather is buying fire crews time.

“Every day we go closer to September there is less and less of a burning window during the day that the wildfire can be active, so this gave us a bit of a break and carries us further toward fall conditions where that natural process happens of the wildfire going out,” he said.

“It's an oddly shaped fire. It is not an easy one to have people working around, so there is a lot of work left to go into this one.”

Tower said today crews will be focusing on the east side of the fire along Westside Road, to strengthen lines, work with structural protection firefighters as well as the impacted community.

Structure protection specialists and BCWS crews are working 24/7 around the communities most affected.

There are 219 wildland firefighters on the blaze, 22 of whom remained on site through the night.

Also battling the fire are: