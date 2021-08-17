OKIB says 10 homes destroyed in fire, 1 business, 4 more more damaged

Photo: OKIB Fire conditions Tuesday on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve.

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

Crews continue to protect hundreds of properties along the west side of Okanagan Lake threatened by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

"The fire remains active and out of control, and there are areas that assessment crews were not able to access for their safety," says North Westside Fire Chief Alex Van Bruksvoort.

"I'm really proud of crews prioritizing protection of private property. Once it is safe to conduct further assessments, (it's possible) that additional properties could have sustained significant damage."

An estimated 70 properties have been significantly damaged, and property owners are being notified.

Registration at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ is required to confirm properties and owners for contact, including those who do not reside at the property.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain unchanged. Residents will not be able to access their property and the area until it is deemed safe to do so, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says.

For those who have been notified of structural damage on their properties, resources are available at cordemergency.ca/resources.

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band confirms 10 homes were lost on the reserve Sunday night when the White Rock Lake wildfire swept down across the Westside.

In addition, one business (the Little Kingdom store) and four dwellings were damaged.

As well, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said late Monday that about 70 properties along Westside Road were "significantly damaged."

There have been no additional confirmed structural losses on OKIB land, the band posted Tuesday.

Evacuation status remains the same for those out of their homes, however they are currently being reviewed, the band says.

Meanwhile, OKIB has begun work on a recovery plan for the community.

More complete information on the re-entry process for areas impacted by the fire will be forthcoming from the EOC.

Spot fires continue to burn on the mountainside above Irish Creek and Louis Estates. Fire is also burning in the Deep Creek/Newport Creek area.

Photo: Michael Neilson

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

More photos are coming out of the destruction along Westside Road wrought by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Michael Neilson shared before and after photos on Facebook of his home, taken the day his family evacuated and after the fire swept through the Killiney Beach-Ewings Landing area Sunday night.

"I took this photo the day we were evacuated, thinking it might be the last time I would see our place but hoping not. Unfortunately, the fire could not be stopped and ... it took our home and many of our friends' and neighbours'. There are no words that can describe my feeling of loss," Neilson wrote.

Meanwhile, smoke has cleared out of Vernon for the time being, and the BC Wildfire says in a midday update that increased wildfire activity is expected as temperatures rise in coming days, creating more smoke that could cover the city again.

The wildfire service says structure protection personnel are working 24 hours a day around communities most affected by current wildfire activity.

"Every property that is, or has been, at risk from the wildfire has been assessed and triaged. Structure protection is also working in the interface and intermix areas, including rural properties throughout the fire perimeter, where possible to conduct structure protection," the BCWS says.

Eighty firefighters from Quebec have now joined those working out of the fire camp at Kin Racetrack in Vernon.

The most significant growth has been seen in the northeast, from Naswhito Creek across Six Mile Creek, and on the east flank down into the Okanagan Indian Band reserve and across Westside Road in the Fintry-Ewings Landing area.

New containment lines and work objectives have been developed and are currently being implemented.

Heavy equipment operators are building a guard line at Irish Creek, where a planned ignition was conducted Monday to reinforce the guard.

On the north flank, firefighters are holding the line where a successful planned ignition was recently completed.

Very little wildfire growth has been observed on the northwest flank in recent days, the BCWS says.

The fire is currently estimated as having burned 78,190 hectares.

Photo: Michael Neilson

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

The Shuswap Emergency program says the northern half of the White Rock lake wildfire, which includes the Falkland and Cedar Hill areas, saw about 12 millimetres of rainfall Monday.

All areas of the fire saw rain in the afternoon and evening.

The BC Wildfire Service projects the rainfall, combined with forecast temperature in the low to mid 20s range, will diminish fire burning behaviour for the next seven to 10 days.

This will give crews a window to increase fire containment and suppression efforts.

There are currently no changes to evacuation orders or alerts.

Photo: BCWS

ORIGINAL: 9:50 a.m.

Mother Nature gave firefighters a helping hand on the White Rock Lake fire Monday – but more is needed.

Rain fell on most of the blaze, which helped, but BC Wildfire Service incident commander Forrest Tower says it wasn't nearly enough to put out the massive fire.

Tower says the rain did give fire crews a bit of a break with decreased fire behaviour in the short term, but not enough to have a long-term impact on the wildfire. However, it did give ground crews a chance to strengthen existing guards and establish new lines.

“We had significant fire behaviour on the night of (Aug. 15), so crews are now assessing where we need to adjust our guards or where control lines have been compromised, and anything that held during that night they are bolstering,” Tower said Tuesday morning.

Many veteran firefighters said Sunday saw the most extreme fire behaviour they have ever faced, Tower added.

Dozens of homes and structures were lost during the wind-whipped firestorm.

Tower said adding to the challenge of the fire itself were exploding propane tanks and other highly flammable materials.

Cooler, wet weather is buying fire crews time.

“Every day we go closer to September there is less and less of a burning window during the day that the wildfire can be active, so this gave us a bit of a break and carries us further toward fall conditions where that natural process happens of the wildfire going out,” he said.

“It's an oddly shaped fire. It is not an easy one to have people working around, so there is a lot of work left to go into this one.”

Tower said today crews will be focusing on the east side of the fire along Westside Road, to strengthen lines, work with structural protection firefighters as well as the impacted community.

Structure protection specialists and BCWS crews are working 24/7 around the communities most affected.

There are 219 wildland firefighters on the blaze, 22 of whom remained on site through the night.

Also battling the fire are: