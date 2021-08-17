RCMP, cities say: leave a note for first responders if you evacuate

Photo: RCMP

North Okanagan RCMP ask the public to make sure leaving a note for emergency personnel is part of their evacuation plan.

Given the large number of rural properties on evacuation alert or order due to the White Rock Lake wildfire, ensuring all residents in far flung evacuation areas are safely evacuated can be particularly challenging, police say.

Local municipalities remind the public that being prepared in advance of such orders makes all the difference when time is of the essence.

They say one critical piece of information is helping first responders on the ground.

"Once an evacuation order is issued, the first priority will always be life safety," states Warren Smith, emergency management co-ordinator for the City of Armstrong.

"We are asking our residents who are on evacuation alert, as part of your emergency preparedness plan, to prepare a note you can leave at your property should you be evacuated. The note should include be posted in a highly visible location and should include your family name, when you left, where you are, and a contact number you can be reached at."

Such notes have been particularly useful to police, emergency responders, and volunteers who have been going door to door assisting with evacuation orders.

"If you are ordered to evacuate, or have decided to evacuate in advance of an order, if possible, we are asking you to leave a note for us," says Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

"This information is key, and with it we can confidently move on to the next home knowing you and your loved ones are safe, which will always be our first priority."