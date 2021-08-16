Pelmewash Parkway slowed after crash

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 8:15 p.m.

According to a motorist on the scene the power lines have been cleared off of Highway 97.

"The road has reopened and we are moving again," the motorist said.

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

Power lines have fallen on the Highway 97 and have caught fire.

"I talked to a fireman on the scene who told me the fire is out now. The power line broke and stretched across the road. Hydro has now arrived now. They aren't sure if the line is live," said motorist Chris.

Chris tells Castanet the lines are down on the westside of Highway 97 north of Pelmewash.

ORIGINAL: 7:15 p.m.

Traffic is at a standstill along the Pelmewash Parkway by Oyama.

A motorist on the scene says both directions are closed.

"I have been sitting here for a while. It must be a bad accident. A few fire trucks have driven by, Traffic is backed up and cars are jammed halfway off the road to make room for the fire truck." a motorist said.

