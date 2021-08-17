City receives mixed feedback regarding e-scooter rollout

Photo: Victoria Femia

The roll out of e-scooters in Vernon has been successful so far, however Vernon city council members have their concerns surrounding the riders.

It’s been several weeks since the e-scooter pilot program kicked off and feedback has been a mix of positive and negative.

Coun. Kelly Fehr was one of the councillors who was impressed with the e-scooter, saying he’s rented them several times with his family and “loves them.”

Coun. Akbal Mund followed with his concerns about “90 per cent of riders not wearing helmets,” as well as seeing people riding after midnight and not being of age to ride.

According to Administration, the age requirement to ride the e-scooters is 16.

Mayor Victor Cumming agreed with Mund, “I’ve seen a number of riders that I wonder if they’re 16, I've also seen people doubling up on the scooters.”

Coun. Kari Gares received feedback surrounding helmet wearing as well as the scooters being parked aimlessly around Vernon.

“Feedback I'm getting is that no one wants to wear a helmet that everyone else has wore,” said Gares.

She added that users have complained about the scooters shutting down once it runs out of money and if the scooter is moved while stopped then an alarm goes off.

Administration confirmed the helmets are sanitized daily and when people are done with the scooters the protocol is to end the trip and take a photo through the app to show where it’s parked.

However, despite some of the negative feedback, several council members feel this is a great start to the program.

“We’re having great success in terms of use,” said Mayor Cumming.