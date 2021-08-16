Downtown Vernon washrooms open for use after vandalism incident in June

Photo: City of Vernon - Vandalized Downtown Vernon washrooms

The City of Vernon consulted with Kelowna and Penticton municipal staff on solutions for an ongoing vandalism problem at the downtown washrooms.

In June, Vernon city council approved $25,000 in repairs for the downtown washrooms after someone set a fire in a stall.

Council also agreed to reduce the washroom's hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well as exploring new options to prevent future vandalism.

On Monday, city administration updated council on the current state of the washrooms.

“Repairs to the damaged washroom facility located at the bus transit terminal are nearing completion. The washroom is scheduled to be re-opened for public use on August 13. The total cost of repairs will be reported to council in October,” James Rice, director of operation service wrote in a report to council.

Administration contacted staff from the Kelowna and Penticton municipalities for their thoughts on solutions to the vandalism problem.

Staff from Penticton indicated that they have had the most success through limiting the hours of operation and temporarily closing the facilities when vandalism starts to become excessive in a particular area.

They also indicated that they had an ongoing problem relating to break-ins that was addressed by installing lockable exterior steel gates in addition to, and over top of the facility entrances

The City of Kelowna administration also indicated that they had installed a timed lock at the washroom facility in City Park. The washrooms at this location were a custom-built facility and included the installation of timed locks. The locks were intended to address inappropriate extended use of the facility. Staff reported that the locks had considerable problems initially but are now operating reliably.

Vernon city council accepted this report and will move forward with future options.